Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.52. 210,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,656. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.83 and a 200 day moving average of $187.99.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.