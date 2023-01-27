Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,242 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,890,000 after purchasing an additional 671,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

