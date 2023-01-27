Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.87. The company had a trading volume of 193,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

