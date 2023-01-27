Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.20. 3,347,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,680,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Further Reading

