Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 321,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

