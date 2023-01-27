Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 2,837 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.52. The stock had a trading volume of 934,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.91 and a 200 day moving average of $347.69. The company has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.