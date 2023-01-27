Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after buying an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 2,094,034 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after buying an additional 1,442,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 594,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,176. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

