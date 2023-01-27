Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after buying an additional 119,716 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $143.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,977. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

