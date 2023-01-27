SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 269.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 521,261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 994,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 325,837 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $548.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.78. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 65.91% and a net margin of 50.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.