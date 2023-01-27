Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 92,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 million, a PE ratio of 86.54 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Siebert Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.