Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Expands By 2,956.4%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,200 shares, a growth of 2,956.4% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 218.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $73,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 39.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
