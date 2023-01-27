Short Interest in Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Increases By 73.6%

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,400 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the December 31st total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $945.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on USNZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Featured Articles

