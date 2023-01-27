Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Drops By 27.0%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,526 shares of company stock valued at $247,631. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 372,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

