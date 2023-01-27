Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Declines By 90.7%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the December 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Price Performance
Tetra Bio-Pharma stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 188,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,261. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile
