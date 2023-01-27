Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Drops By 93.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the December 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Terumo Trading Up 0.2 %

Terumo stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,283. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. Terumo has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

Get Terumo alerts:

About Terumo

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.