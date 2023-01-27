Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Drops By 93.2%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the December 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Terumo stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,283. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. Terumo has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.
