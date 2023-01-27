Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Increases By 209.1%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TENX opened at $2.02 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Tenax Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

