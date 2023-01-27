Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Rises By 60.2%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the December 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cheuvreux lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.24) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.19.

OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 11,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

