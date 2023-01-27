Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Grows By 500.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TDK Stock Performance

TDK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,998. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TDK has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that TDK will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

