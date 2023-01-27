Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Grows By 59.3%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get Tantech alerts:

Tantech Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Tantech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tantech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.