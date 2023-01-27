Short Interest in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Drops By 86.5%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pono Capital Trading Up 2.0 %

Pono Capital stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 25,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,697. Pono Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Get Pono Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pono Capital by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.