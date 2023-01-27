Short Interest in Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Rises By 114.9%

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,300 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the December 31st total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PSKOF remained flat at C$18.25 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of C$18.25 and a 52 week high of C$18.25.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

