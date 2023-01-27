Short Interest in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Decreases By 22.2%

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,265,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,309,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 509,340 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,940,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,356,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

