Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Grows By 176.9%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the December 31st total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Palisade Bio Trading Down 3.5 %
PALI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 669,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $972,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $81.00.
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio will post -25.5 EPS for the current year.
Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
