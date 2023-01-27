Short Interest in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Grows By 176.9%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the December 31st total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Palisade Bio Trading Down 3.5 %

PALI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 669,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $972,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio will post -25.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 477,840 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the period.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

