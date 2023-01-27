Short Interest in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Decreases By 21.4%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

