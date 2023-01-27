Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Declines By 93.3%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Novation Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Novation Companies stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,714. Novation Companies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Novation Companies
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novation Companies (NOVC)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.