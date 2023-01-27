Short Interest in Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Declines By 93.3%

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Novation Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Novation Companies stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,714. Novation Companies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Get Novation Companies alerts:

About Novation Companies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.