Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 201.5%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

CMU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 132,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,377. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

