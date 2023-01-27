Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Increases By 1,722.2%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 1,722.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

Shares of LDHA stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 288,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

