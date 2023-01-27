Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Expands By 267.1%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,100 shares, an increase of 267.1% from the December 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,091.0 days.
Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 165. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.
