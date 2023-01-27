Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Expands By 58.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. 15,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,852. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 425.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

