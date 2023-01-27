Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Expands By 58.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. 15,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,852. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.