Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declines By 98.3%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,066. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.