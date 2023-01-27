Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Grows By 106.4%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the December 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.