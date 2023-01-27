Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Grows By 106.4%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the December 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $36.91.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.