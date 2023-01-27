Short Interest in Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Expands By 3,700.0%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Incitec Pivot has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

