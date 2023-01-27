Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Rises By 334.1%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,800 shares, a growth of 334.1% from the December 31st total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 835.3 days.

Huatai Securities Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUATF remained flat at 1.25 on Friday. Huatai Securities has a 1-year low of 1.12 and a 1-year high of 1.25.

Get Huatai Securities alerts:

About Huatai Securities

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.