Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Increases By 411.9%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 411.9% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Histogen Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HSTO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 12,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,265. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 63.19% and a negative net margin of 299.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Histogen will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Histogen by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

