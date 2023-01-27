Short Interest in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Increases By 502.1%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 502.1% from the December 31st total of 169,400 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Golden Sun Education Group Price Performance

Shares of GSUN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 108,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,679. Golden Sun Education Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Institutional Trading of Golden Sun Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

