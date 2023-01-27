Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Rises By 600.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of GENSF remained flat at $38.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Genus has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

About Genus

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

