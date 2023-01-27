Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Rises By 600.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Genus Stock Performance
Shares of GENSF remained flat at $38.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Genus has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $55.35.
About Genus
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genus (GENSF)
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.