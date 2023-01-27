Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Rises By 600.0%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of GENSF remained flat at $38.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Genus has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

About Genus

(Get Rating)

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.