Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Grows By 176.7%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

GBERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.20.

Shares of GBERY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.37. 6,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658. Geberit has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $68.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

