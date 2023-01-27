Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Decreases By 89.6%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 333,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 68,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $41.41.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
