Short Interest in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Decreases By 89.6%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 333,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 68,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,205. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 402.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.