Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Decreases By 44.1%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FDEU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDEU. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

