Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Decreases By 44.1%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FDEU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.84.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
