Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Decreases By 29.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 151,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
