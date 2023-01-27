Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Decreases By 29.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 151,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

