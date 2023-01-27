Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Decreases By 27.4%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTHI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter.

