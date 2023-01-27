Short Interest in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Drops By 38.2%

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Biotech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 136.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,265,000.

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAC remained flat at $10.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,950. European Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

European Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on business in the life sciences industry in Europe.

