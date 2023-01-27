Short Interest in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Increases By 81.0%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 707.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 713,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 624,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,765 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ELYM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 1,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,893. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $102.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eliem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.