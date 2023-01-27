Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Grows By 354.4%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVVGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 354.4% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 257,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,703. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $780,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 66.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6,324.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 251,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 42.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4,348.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.