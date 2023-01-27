Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Grows By 354.4%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 354.4% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 257,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,703. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.48.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
