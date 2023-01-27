Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Grows By 354.4%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 354.4% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 257,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,703. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $780,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 66.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6,324.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 251,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 42.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4,348.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

