Short Interest in digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Rises By 66.7%

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
digitiliti Price Performance
Shares of digitiliti stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. digitiliti has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About digitiliti
