Short Interest in digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Rises By 66.7%

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

digitiliti Price Performance

Shares of digitiliti stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. digitiliti has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get digitiliti alerts:

About digitiliti

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

Receive News & Ratings for digitiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for digitiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.