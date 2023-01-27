Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 400.0%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($215.22) to €202.00 ($219.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($214.89) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €170.00 ($184.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,724. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

