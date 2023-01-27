Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Grows By 893.9%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, an increase of 893.9% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.85. 483,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,183. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Danone has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danone from €70.00 ($76.09) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

