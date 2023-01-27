Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declines By 94.5%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.73.

CRZBY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 15,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

