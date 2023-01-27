Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declines By 94.5%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.73.
Commerzbank Price Performance
CRZBY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 15,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.83.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
