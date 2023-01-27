Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Rises By 2,906.8%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, an increase of 2,906.8% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 290,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RQI opened at $12.92 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

