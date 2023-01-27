Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Expands By 208.3%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CEN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.65.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.
Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
